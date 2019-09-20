Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 41,650 Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,650 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,137,835,000 after buying an additional 57,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,113,000 after purchasing an additional 392,991 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,329,000 after purchasing an additional 196,207 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 23.0% during the second quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 1,605,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $266,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DATA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

Tableau Software stock remained flat at $$169.53 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.46. Tableau Software Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.