Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $4,987,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $36,410,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IAA in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on IAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 63,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40. IAA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

