Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,809,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,584,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,194,000 after buying an additional 57,553 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 29,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

