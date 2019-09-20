Jefferies Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,687,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. 911,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,213. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.