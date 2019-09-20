Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 188.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,689,000 after buying an additional 239,030 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,694,000 after buying an additional 202,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.20. 428,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.69%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,088 shares of company stock valued at $47,457,238. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.