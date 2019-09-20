Jefferies Group LLC Buys 5,742 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 192,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 2,724 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $80,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

