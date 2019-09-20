JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) vs. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Critical Survey

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR alerts:

0.0% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Green Organic Dutchman does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 2 0 3.00

Green Organic Dutchman has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.01%. Given Green Organic Dutchman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Organic Dutchman is more favorable than JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and Green Organic Dutchman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR $1.99 billion 0.70 $179.70 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR 8.83% 15.42% 6.49% Green Organic Dutchman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR beats Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services. Its Industrial Machinery Products segment provides plastics and elastomer extrusion machinery, including polyolefin pelletizers, compounding and devolatilizing extruders, dewatering extruders, and auxiliary equipment; plastics processing machinery, such as injection molding machines, film and sheet machines, blow molding machines, and spinning extruders; industrial machinery comprising reciprocating compressors, rolling stock parts, bolt tensioners, and magnesium thixomolding machines; and magnesium injection molding machines, waste treatment equipment, and manufacturing equipment for electronic products, as well as defense equipment, including firing systems and missile launchers. This segment also provides maintenance concierge, training, retrofitting, and remote management/system maintenance services; and operates technical centers for various plastics processing technology to assist customer's research and development. In addition, this segment develops laser annealing and other laser application equipment; and chemical vapor deposition and plasma application equipment. Its Real Estate and Other Businesses segment engages in the regional development. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.