J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

JSAIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,245. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

