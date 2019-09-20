J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Goldman Sachs Group raised J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised J Sainsbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

