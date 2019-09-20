istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 15,211 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $456,025.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,091,662 shares in the company, valued at $812,208,026.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $222,375.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.28 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $227,625.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 34,946 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $991,767.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.09 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $210,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.96 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $218,175.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 19,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $557,310.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00.

STAR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 515,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. istar Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.69.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. istar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in istar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in istar during the second quarter worth $1,317,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,177,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in istar during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

