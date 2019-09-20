iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,619,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $29.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,314,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 260,122.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 79,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

