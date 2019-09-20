iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Cut by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.