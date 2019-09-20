iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.24, approximately 5,913 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period.

