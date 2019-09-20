iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.08, approximately 1,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

