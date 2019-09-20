IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.52 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $822.62 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitfinex, Ovis and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00235106 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Coinone, Binance, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, FCoin, Bitfinex, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, Exrates and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

