Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Investors Title from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $156.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $134.04 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The firm has a market cap of $306.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

