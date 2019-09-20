Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2019 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/10/2019 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $153.00.

9/5/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $137.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $152.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Dollar General was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

8/27/2019 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

7/25/2019 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,498. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

