INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Trading 1.1% Higher

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), 14,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 63,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 281.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 million and a PE ratio of 166.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. INVESCO Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

