InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Professional Diversity Network (NYSE:IPDN) Critical Analysis

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InterXion alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InterXion and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion 0 3 6 0 2.67 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterXion presently has a consensus price target of $84.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given InterXion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterXion is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Risk & Volatility

InterXion has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterXion and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion $663.43 million 9.11 $36.75 million $0.66 119.70 Professional Diversity Network $8.45 million 0.75 -$15.08 million N/A N/A

InterXion has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares InterXion and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion 6.00% 5.29% 1.37% Professional Diversity Network -193.64% -425.01% -152.36%

Summary

InterXion beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; a range of output voltages and currents; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support, and data backup and storage services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 51 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.