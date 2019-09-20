Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITRK. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,150 ($67.29) to GBX 5,190 ($67.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,243.33 ($68.51).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,482 ($71.63) on Monday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,982 ($78.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,514.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,306.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

