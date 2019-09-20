Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITR. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ITR opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.41.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

