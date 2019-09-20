Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $545,400.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,487,959 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,547.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 18,167 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $163,684.67.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 13,176 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $126,621.36.

On Monday, July 29th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,592 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $82,483.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 28,712 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $276,209.44.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 21,521 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $206,816.81.

On Monday, July 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 400 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $3,840.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 125 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,301 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $118,089.60.

On Friday, July 12th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 12,885 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,824.85.

NYSE:TREC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $225.90 million, a PE ratio of 914.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.