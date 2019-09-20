Insider Selling: Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) SVP Sells $79,974.08 in Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) SVP John K. Mcdonald sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $79,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 464,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.