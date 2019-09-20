Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Sells 8,081 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.31.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

