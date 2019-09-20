Insider Selling: Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $104,760.00 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kroger stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.