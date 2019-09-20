Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells 157,177 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $752,877.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 125.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 333,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 967.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.