Insider Buying: Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) Insider Acquires £9,159.75 in Stock

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) insider Nigel Ward bought 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,159.75 ($11,968.84).

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Fair Oaks Income Ltd has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

