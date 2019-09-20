Insider Buying: Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) insider Paul Young purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($36,702.13).
The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.28. Byron Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of A$0.39 ($0.28).
Byron Energy Company Profile
