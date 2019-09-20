Insider Buying: Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) insider Paul Young purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($36,702.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.28. Byron Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of A$0.39 ($0.28).

Byron Energy Company Profile

Byron Energy Limited engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and transition zone, including the State Waters and adjacent coastline in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

