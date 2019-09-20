Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.75

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.64, with a volume of 878462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.07.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$144.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.22%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.