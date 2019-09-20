IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $991.71

IMI plc (LON:IMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $991.71 and traded as high as $1,003.00. IMI shares last traded at $983.40, with a volume of 856,347 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMI. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,068.64 ($13.96).

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 983.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 991.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

