Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading 7.1% Higher

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, 61,940 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 74,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $168.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.