IceChain Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, IceChain has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Switcheo Network. IceChain has a market cap of $6,644.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.60 or 0.05321085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About IceChain

IceChain (CRYPTO:ICHX) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,271,883 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

