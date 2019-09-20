Hydro Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, DEx.top, BitMart and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.24 or 0.05411329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,833,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitForex, BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

