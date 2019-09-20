Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.07.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 1,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3,634.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 348,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,143.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 206,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 458.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 148,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

