HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.61.

HUYA stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. HUYA has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. HUYA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,652 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HUYA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,918,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

