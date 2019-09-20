Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.10 ($83.84).

BOSS stock opened at €51.08 ($59.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.44. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €48.89 ($56.85) and a 52 week high of €70.44 ($81.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

