Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.34

Shares of Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.34 and traded as high as $27.77. Hornby shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 37,663 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.34. The company has a market cap of $32.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

