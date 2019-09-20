Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin Sells 10,175 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 10,175 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $470,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
