Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin Sells 10,175 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 10,175 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $470,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

