Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Holly Energy Partners makes up about 2.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $144,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

HEP opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HEP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.72.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

