Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSX. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,514 ($19.78) to GBX 1,556 ($20.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,572.55 ($20.55).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,641.08. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.29. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £158,500 ($207,108.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,762,500.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

