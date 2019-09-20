Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $64.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.