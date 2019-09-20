Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $14.46 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012,365 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,981,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

