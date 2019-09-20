Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.67. The firm has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total value of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

