Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 63,055 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,055 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

