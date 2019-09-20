Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $5.93 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 615,478 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 439,953 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $290.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.94. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

