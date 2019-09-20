Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 42,618 Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the period. Pacific Drilling accounts for about 1.8% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Pacific Drilling worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

NYSE PACD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,918. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pacific Drilling SA has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9,500.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.