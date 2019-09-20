HiCoin (XHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $925.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $925.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.