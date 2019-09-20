HEROcoin Price Up 19.1% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $575,078.00 and $12,097.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00209787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.01208104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017926 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020838 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,083,849 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

