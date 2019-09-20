Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

HIIQ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. 794,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,771. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,346,531.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

