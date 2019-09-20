Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.17 ($46.71).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €40.48 ($47.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.40. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.